“नोटिस जवाब कार्रवाई” (Notice Response Action in Hindi) : Inaction on Notice will Result in Action.

The building constructed within the premises of Mata Sheetla Mata Mandir in Dhamapur is yet again in trouble as a notice has been issued for its removal. The authorities have warned to take strict action if the building is not removed immediately.

This is not the first time the building has been in controversy as it was previously issued a notice for illegal construction. However, the owner did not comply with the orders and continued with the construction work. The authorities have now given a final warning to the owner to remove the building or face severe consequences.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :नोटिस का जवाब नहीं देने पर होगी कार्रवाई/