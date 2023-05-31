“கழிவுநீர் சுத்தம்” (Kazhivuneer Sutham): Information on the Importance of Purifying Drinking Water Must be Provided: Statement by Municipal Health Officer

Introduction

Water is an essential element for human life. It is essential to keep ourselves hydrated to maintain the proper functioning of our body. However, not all water sources are safe for consumption. In many parts of the world, people have to rely on groundwater, which is often contaminated with various pollutants. This contamination can lead to various health issues. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the water we consume is safe and pure. In this article, we will discuss the significance of purifying groundwater, particularly using the Kalluvi Neer method.

The Importance of Purifying Groundwater

Groundwater is the primary source of drinking water for many people worldwide. However, it is often contaminated with various pollutants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and bacteria. Consuming such contaminated water can cause severe health issues, including diarrhea, cholera, and other waterborne diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to purify groundwater before consuming it.

Kalluvi Neer Method

The Kalluvi Neer method is a traditional method used in Tamil Nadu to purify groundwater. The method involves adding a mixture of herbs and other natural materials to the water to purify it. The herbs used in this method have antimicrobial properties, which help in killing harmful pathogens present in the water.

Materials Required for the Kalluvi Neer Method

Thiruneetru Pachilai – 50 grams

Vettiver – 50 grams

Poolankilangu – 50 grams

Siru Kizhangu – 50 grams

Padhaneer Pazhuthu – 50 grams

Netti Pattai – 50 grams

Vilampazham Pazhuthu – 50 grams

Elakkai – 50 grams

Lemon – 1

Procedure

Take a pot with a capacity of 20 liters. Add 20 liters of groundwater to the pot. Add all the herbs and natural materials to the pot. Boil the mixture for 30 minutes. After boiling, let the mixture cool for 2-3 hours. Once the mixture cools down, strain it using a clean cloth. Add the juice of one lemon to the purified water. The purified water is ready for consumption.

Conclusion

The Kalluvi Neer method is a simple and effective way to purify groundwater. It is a traditional method widely used in Tamil Nadu to purify water. The method involves using a mixture of herbs and natural materials that have antimicrobial properties to kill harmful pathogens present in the water. It is an affordable and eco-friendly way to purify water. The Kalluvi Neer method is an excellent alternative for people who do not have access to modern water purifiers. By using this method, we can ensure that the water we consume is safe and pure.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :கழிவுநீர் சுத்தம் செய்வது குறித்து தகவல் தெரிவிக்க வேண்டும் என மாநகராட்சி சுகாதார அலுவலர் அறிவுறுத்தல்/