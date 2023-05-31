சிக்கன் குழம்பு வகையான கீயவை (Chicken kulambu recipe in Tamil) – சிக்கன் குழம்பு செய்முறை (Chicken kulambu preparation method): கோழி குழம்பு செய்முறை தமிழில்

Chicken Kulambu Recipe in Tamil

Chicken kulambu is a classic South Indian dish that is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a spicy and flavorful dish that is perfect for lunch or dinner. This dish can be made in a variety of ways, but the traditional Tamil recipe is the most authentic and delicious. Here is a step-by-step guide to making chicken kulambu in Tamil.

Ingredients

500g chicken

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 green chillies, slit

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon fennel powder

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon ghee

Salt to taste

Cilantro for garnish

Instructions

Heat oil and ghee in a pan. Add chopped onion and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and sauté until they are mushy. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and fennel powder. Mix well. Add chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes on medium heat. Add water and salt to taste. Mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 20-25 minutes on low heat. Garnish with cilantro and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tips

Use fresh chicken for the best flavor.

Adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.

If you prefer a thicker gravy, add less water.

If you prefer a thinner gravy, add more water.

You can also add coconut milk for a richer flavor.

Variations

Chicken kulambu can be made in many different ways. Here are some variations:

Use boneless chicken instead of chicken with bones.

Add vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, or beans.

Add tamarind juice for a tangy flavor.

Add curry leaves for a more aromatic flavor.

Use coconut oil instead of regular oil for a different flavor.

Conclusion

Chicken kulambu is a classic South Indian dish that is easy to make and delicious to eat. This recipe is perfect for anyone who loves spicy and flavorful food. Try this recipe today and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!

