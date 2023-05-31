“జుట్టు రాలడం తగ్గాలంటే” (Hair fall remedy in Telugu): Solution for Hair Loss: Consume this Herb Daily for 4 Weeks

Hair Fall Remedy: జుట్టు రాలడం అనే సమస్య

Hair fall is a common problem faced by many people, and it can be caused due to various factors such as stress, genetics, hormonal changes, and poor diet. If you are also suffering from hair fall, then it is essential to find a remedy that can help you in controlling it. In this article, we will discuss some effective remedies for hair fall that you can try.

The Importance of Nutrition in Hair Health

The first and foremost step to control hair fall is to maintain a healthy diet. Our hair is made up of protein, and therefore, it is essential to consume a protein-rich diet. Foods such as eggs, lentils, fish, and nuts are rich in protein and can help in promoting hair growth. Additionally, including foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, and vitamin B12 can also help in reducing hair fall.

Home Remedies for Hair Fall

Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, several home remedies can help in controlling hair fall. Some of these remedies are:

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is known for its moisturizing properties and can help in reducing hair fall. The gel of Aloe Vera can be applied on the scalp and left for 30 minutes before washing it off with water. This remedy can be repeated twice a week for better results.

Onion Juice

Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which can help in promoting hair growth. The juice of onion can be applied on the scalp and left for 15 minutes before washing it off with water. This remedy can be repeated twice a week for better results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is known for its nourishing properties and can help in reducing hair fall. It can be applied on the scalp and left overnight before washing it off with shampoo. This remedy can be repeated twice a week for better results.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are known for their hair-strengthening properties and can help in reducing hair fall. The seeds can be soaked in water overnight and then ground into a paste. This paste can be applied on the scalp and left for 30 minutes before washing it off with water. This remedy can be repeated twice a week for better results.

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help in promoting hair growth. It can be applied on the scalp and left for 30 minutes before washing it off with water. This remedy can be repeated twice a week for better results.

Conclusion

In conclusion, hair fall can be a frustrating problem, but it can be controlled by maintaining a healthy diet and trying out some effective home remedies. However, it is essential to consult a doctor if the hair fall is severe or persists for a prolonged period. By following these remedies, you can promote hair growth and have healthy and lustrous hair.

