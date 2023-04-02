사카모토 류이치는 71세의 나이로 별세하셨습니다. 이는 Hypebeast.KR에서 보도된 소식입니다.

사카모토 류이치는 71세의 나이로 죽었다. 이 소식은 Hypebeast.KR에서 전해졌다.

Renowned Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away at 71

On April 2nd, 2023, Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71. He had been receiving treatment for cancer and had previously disclosed his terminal prognosis in an interview with the literary magazine, Shincho.

Sakamoto was hailed as a pioneer in the music industry, having made significant contributions to the electronic and experimental music genres. In a career spanning over four decades, he won three Oscars, two Golden Globes, and a BAFTA for his scores for films such as “The Last Emperor,” “The Revenant,” and “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.”

The news of his passing was confirmed by his management company and reported by various Japanese media outlets, including Livedoor News. The music industry and fans alike mourned the loss of a true legend.

Sakamoto’s health struggles were no secret to his fans, as he continued to work on music while undergoing treatment. In December 2022, he held an online solo piano concert through the Japanese website, Music/Slash. This exemplified his unwavering passion for music and his dedication to his craft even during a difficult time.

Fans expressed their sorrow and admiration for Sakamoto’s contributions to the music industry on social media platforms, including Twitter. Many shared their favorite songs and moments from his career, paying tribute to a true pioneer and legend in Japanese music.

It is impossible to overstate the impact and influence that Ryuichi Sakamoto had on the music industry. His work inspired countless artists and composers around the world, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him and his music. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.