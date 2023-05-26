O2 scam : “02080791404 associated with bank scam impersonating O2”

Based on user feedback, it is highly likely that the phone number 02080791404 is associated with fraudulent bank activity that impersonates O2. It is important to note that despite the caller’s claims, this call may not be authentic and may not be affiliated with O2. To protect yourself from unwanted calls and scams, download the Wotcha: Who Called Me App. With this app, you can take control of your phone and enjoy a life free from spam and phone scams. Join us in creating a world without spam and get the Wotcha app on Google Play or the App Store.

News Source : United Kingdom’s Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Phone number lookup Caller identification Reverse phone search Unknown caller tracing Caller information retrieval