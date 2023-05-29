text message scam : “0705297145 identified as text message scam suspect”

The user rating for the number 0705297145 is Negative. One phone lookup has been made, and there is one user comment contributed, which helps to provide a clearer understanding of the caller’s motives. The number has been identified as a text message scam. To keep users informed and secure, the key themes from user comments have been summarized, which frequently mention the words “text message” and “scam.”

News Source : United Kingdom’s Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Caller identification Reverse phone lookup Unknown number search Phone number lookup Caller ID lookup