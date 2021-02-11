Billy Conigliaro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Billy Conigliaro has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Billy Conigliaro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Boston Red Sox 9h · We are so fortunate that Billy was a part of our family as much as the Red Sox were a part of his. We send our love to his wife, Keisha, his brother, Richie, and the entire Conigliaro family.

James E. DiLisio

So sad. We grew up with the Conigliaro family. His older brother Tony who also played for the Sox went to St. Mary’s H.S. in Lynn. Billy went to Swampscott H.S.



Faye Freedman Caplan

Oh no! My sister lived on the other side of the road from the C’s on the hill in Swampscott. I remember the two brothers and I remember the day Tony took that horrible hit to his face. Billy and Tony were our local heroes and still carry that status to this day. May he R.I.P. and condolences to his wife and family.

Peter Smith

So sorry to hear that, knew Billy back at Swampscott High School. Always enjoyed our time together. RIP

Tom White

I knew who was in the grandstand behind home plate when Tony C was hit, their uncle who worked at the post office and said that he was to be next to him the next year. The next pitch hit him on the head. I knew their uncle from East Boston.

Jim Merksamer

Was fortunate enough to get to see Billy and Tony play. RIP🙏

Robert Taylor

Both Billy and Tony were great athletes from Massachusetts. My brother Burt and I looked up to them as model players.

