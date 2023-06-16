1 dead, 1 injured in B.C. collision involving Dodge Ram and Ford F-150; male driver of Dodge Ram killed, female passenger hospitalized

“Dodge Ram driver” : One dead, one injured in B.C. collision involving Dodge Ram pickup truck: RCMP

A collision between two vehicles in the Interior of British Columbia on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in one death and one injury. BC Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene of the accident involving a commercial Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Highway 97 in Quesnel at approximately 2 p.m. The male driver of the Dodge Ram was killed, while a female passenger in the same vehicle was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The occupants of the Ford pickup truck were unharmed. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but initial indications suggest that a mechanical failure may have played a role. WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and BCHP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are aiding in the investigation. Highway 97 was closed for several hours with alternating traffic but has since reopened.

Read Full story : 1 dead, another injured in Highway 97 crash in Quesnel /

News Source : British Columbia

Quesnel Highway 97 accident Car crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel Injured in Quesnel highway collision Fatal crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel Quesnel car accident lawyer