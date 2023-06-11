1 Dead, 2 Injured in Graduation Party Shooting, Leaving New Castle in Grief today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The city of New Castle is grieving over the loss of a 15-year-old and the injury of two other teenagers following a shooting at a graduation party. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, leaving the community in shock and sadness. KDKA’s Lauren Linder provides updates on the situation.

News Source : CBS Pittsburgh

Source Link :New Castle in mourning after shooting at graduation party leaves 1 dead, 2 injured/