1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Graduation Party Leaves New Castle in Grief today.

A graduation party in New Castle turned tragic when a shooting occurred, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old and injuries to two other teenagers. Police have provided limited information about the incident, but KDKA has learned more about the deceased teen, Jayliana Foster. The shooting occurred at Bollinger Playground, also known as West North Street Playground, where Foster and others had gathered to celebrate their graduation. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots from different shooters. Responding officers found three teens with gunshot wounds, one of whom, Damian Jackson, later died. Another victim, a 13-year-old boy, was shot in the shoulder and is recovering at home, while the condition of the third victim remains unknown. Jackson’s mother declined to speak on camera but described her son as a family-oriented person who would always lend a helping hand. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The police have not released any information regarding suspects or persons of interest, and anyone with information is urged to contact the New Castle Police Department or submit tips anonymously.

News Source : Lauren Linder

Source Link :New Castle in mourning after shooting at graduation party leaves 1 dead, 2 injured/