Jeffrey James Allen III : 1 dead, 2 injured including suspected shooter at Moraine DMAX plant

The newly released body camera footage depicts the arrival of officers at the scene of a deadly shooting at DMAX in Moraine on Thursday. The footage captures an officer calling out to dispatchers and other officers about the chaos and hundreds of employees running out of the building. One officer is seen running towards the plant with his gun drawn, and officers face a roadblock at the security checkpoints. The footage cuts off once officers enter the facility. The Moraine Police and Fire department were dispatched to the DMAX plant after reports of an active shooter at the premises. The first responding officers located and identified a male suspect outside of the facility, who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Two men were found injured inside the facility, with one pronounced dead and the other taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and the deceased were involved in a domestic-related feud over another female employee. The man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries was not believed to be involved in the dispute. The identity of the suspect has not been released, but he remains in critical condition. Operations at the facility have been suspended until Monday.

