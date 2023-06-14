1 Dead, 4 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-94 in Dunn County – Victim Demarie Ward of Chicago Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Demarie Ward : One dead, four injured in I-94 wrong-way crash involving Benjamin Wilfer and Demarie Ward

A car traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 collided with a Jeep, resulting in one fatality and severe injuries to four individuals, including two young children. The accident occurred at mile marker 40 in Dunn County just after midnight on Sunday, prompting multiple law enforcement agencies to respond. Benjamin Wilfer, 33, of Eau Claire, was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck the Jeep Compass head-on. Wilfer died at the scene, while the four passengers in the Jeep, including Demarie Ward, 28, of Chicago, and two boys ages 8 and 6, suffered injuries. The crash remains under investigation, and officials have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident. Responding agencies included the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Boyceville Ambulance, Mayo Helicopter, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Read Full story : Names of those involved in fatal wrong-way Dunn County crash released /

News Source : La Crosse Tribune

Fatal crash in Dunn County Wrong-way driving accident Dunn County car collision Tragic death on the highway Investigation into fatal Dunn County crash