1 dead, 5 injured in Maharashtra chemical company fire; Suryakant Jimat identified as victim

One dead, five injured in Maharashtra chemical company fire, Suryakant Jimat identified as victim

A chemical company in Maharashtra’s Thane district was hit by a fire on Saturday, leaving one person dead and five injured. The incident occurred at 4 pm in Ambernath MIDC, near a nitric acid tank within the factory. Suryakant Jimat was identified as the deceased, while the other victims were hospitalized with burn injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, six fire engines, two each from Ambernath, Anand Nagar, and Ulhasnagar, were deployed and extinguished the fire within 1.5 hours. Though nitric acid itself is not flammable, it can support combustion and react with other flammable substances. The police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the incident.

News Source : Deccan Herald

