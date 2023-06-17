1 dead in Fresno County rollover crash near Sanger

fatal crash victim : One killed, one hospitalized in Fresno County rollover crash near Sanger

The article describes a fatal car accident that occurred in Fresno County, California. The crash resulted in one death and one person being hospitalized. The incident happened on Friday evening near Jensen and Del Rey avenues when a car overturned and landed on its roof in an orchard. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The article ends with a message to stay updated on the developing story and a copyright notice.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

