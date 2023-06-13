1 Fatally Shot in Washington State Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Police in Kent, Washington, reported that a 19-year-old man was fatally shot inside a movie theater early Tuesday morning. The Kent Police Department responded to a shooting at the AMC Kent Station 14 and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The man was carried outside the theater, where he died. Authorities say it was a targeted shooting and that the public was not in danger. Police searched for the suspect inside the theater while people were evacuated, but no arrest has been made yet.
News Source : Wu Xiaoling
Source Link :1 dead in shooting in U.S. state of Washington/