1 Juvenile Dead and 9 Others Injured in St. Louis Shooting – Boston 25 News today.

In St. Louis, Missouri, a shooting occurred early Sunday morning resulting in one fatality and 10 juveniles wounded, according to KMOV. The incident took place inside a building located at 14th and Washington Avenue, as reported by witnesses. The victim who died was pronounced dead at the scene while the other nine were transported to a hospital for medical treatment, according to KSDK. The current condition of the nine injured is unknown. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed any information about the suspect or the events leading up to the shooting. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is expected to hold a news conference on the matter on Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson. The Associated Press has not yet released the names of the victims.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :1 juvenile killed, 9 others injured in shooting in St. Louis – Boston 25 News/