1 killed, 1 hurt in Buckingham County shooting, suspect Floyd Chambers arrested

Devonte Nicholas : Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that killed Devonte Nicholas in Buckingham County

A shooting in Buckingham County resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Floyd Chambers, a 31-year-old suspect in connection with the incident. The shooting occurred on May 24th at around 7 pm, in the New Canton area of the 25000 block of North James Madison Highway. Upon arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence. Devonte Nicholas, a 31-year-old from Dillwyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim, a 32-year-old man from New Canton, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services aided deputies in providing first aid. Chambers is being held without bond, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.

News Source : Tannock Blair

Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Double shooting Suspect arrested Hospitalized victim Killed victim