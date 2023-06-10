1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting incident in Downtown Portland today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In downtown Portland early Saturday morning, a shooting occurred, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. Portland police officers, on patrol at the time, stumbled upon the shooting at the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. Two of the victims received medical aid from the officers, with one dying at the scene and the other being transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Shaye Samora or Detective Tony Harris and reference case number 23-152485.

News Source : The Oregonian/OregonLive.com

Source Link :Downtown Portland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded/