1 killed, 4 injured in shooting attack in Israel’s West Bank today.

A young Palestinian man was killed in a gunfight with Israeli security forces during a raid on the northern West Bank, whilst Israeli medics confirmed that at least four people were wounded by an assailant in the occupied territory. The Israeli army entered the Balata refugee camp, near Nablus, where Palestinian militants threw explosive devices and stones and opened fire on the troops. The military forces withdrew without making any arrests, despite confiscating explosive devices and a handmade weapon. In a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank, four people were wounded when an Israeli car was targeted. The surge in violence has persisted in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem for over a year, with at least 119 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023.

Israel-Palestine conflict Terrorism Gun violence Middle East tensions Security measures

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :Israel West Bank shooting attack: 1 dead, 4 injured/