1 killed, another injured after truck rams into bike at Wagholi-Kesanand road; accused nabbed – Gauravi Jadhav victim

Gauravi Jadhav – victim of fatal truck-bike collision in Pune : 1 killed, another injured after truck rams into bike at Wagholi-Kesanand road; accused nabbed (Gauravi Jadhav)

A fatal accident occurred on the Wagholi-Kesanand road, resulting in the death of Gauravi Jadhav, a 19-year-old resident of Wagholi. She was riding a bike with her friend Ashish Ramprasad when they were rear-ended by a borewell truck driven by Lakshman Chinnaswamy Ramalingam, a 38-year-old residing in Kolwadi, Haveli. The collision caused Gauravi to sustain severe injuries, which led to her tragic death. The Lonikand police have taken the truck driver into custody, and Sub-Inspector of Police Mahadev Linge is leading the investigation. The incident has left the community in grief, and the Pune Police Department continues to raise awareness about road safety to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Gunwanti Paraste

