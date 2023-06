Bakersfield, CA: Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Pedestrian Dead, 1 Hospitalized With Major Injuries

On Monday evening, a traffic collision in Bakersfield, California resulted in the death of one pedestrian and another being hospitalized with major injuries.

Pedestrian Accident in Bakersfield, CA Fatal Traffic Collision in Bakersfield Major Injuries in Pedestrian Accident in Bakersfield Bakersfield Pedestrian Fatality Accident Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized in Bakersfield, CA