1 person killed and 2 injured in shooting today.

An investigation is underway by the police following a shooting that resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to two others. The incident occurred in the 600 block of North Plum Street at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, prompting officers to respond to the scene. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 27-year-old female who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Subsequently, two individuals with gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital. Those who possess information regarding this occurrence are urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

News Source : Bianca Garcia (FOX43)

Source Link :Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured/