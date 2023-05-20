Abingdon Air and Country Show: A Celebration of Flight and Community

For over two decades, the Abingdon Air and Country Show has been delighting audiences with its wide-ranging flying programme and ground activities. Hosted at the Abingdon Airfield, the show features a two-and-a-half hour afternoon flying display programme that covers all aspects and eras of flight, from helicopters to historic types such as the iconic World War Two Avro Lancaster bomber. In addition, visitors can enjoy a static aircraft display of over 55 types, including the rare appearance of a Boeing C17 Globemaster and an RAF C130J Hercules transport, which will be one of the last opportunities for visitors to see this iconic aircraft up close.

The show is not just about flight, though. Visitors can also enjoy a host of ground activities, such as arena displays of falconry, the Solent Stars Motorcycle display team, a Husky dog rescue demonstration, and a display of classic and ex-military vehicles. There will also be crafts, live music, animals, a Spitfire simulator, and much more. The show is a true celebration of community, with something for everyone to enjoy.

The Abingdon Air and Country Show began in 2000 as a local fete organised by Neil Porter, a landscape gardener by trade, who wanted to put something back into the community and provide a family day out at an affordable price. The 2000 event barely broke even, but through perseverance, the show has steadily grown into one of the area’s largest annual events and established itself as a highlight on the airshow calendar.

Unlike many UK airshows, everyone involved in the show’s organisation is a volunteer. It takes them six days to completely build, run and break down after the event. This has meant that, over the past 20 years, the show has been able to donate £100,000 to charity, including £82,895.70 to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, £14,000 to Douglas House Respite Centre, and a further £3,350 to other local charities. The show is not just a celebration of flight and community but also a way to give back to those in need.

Limited tickets are available on the gate on the day (cash only) at an increased price of Adult £25, Seniors (65+) £13, Child 5-15yrs £7. No credit/debit card facilities available. The entry gate on Barrow Road will close at 1.45pm for air display safety, so visitors must make sure they are in before then. It is still possible to exit via a different gate during the road closed hours. There will be road closures also on Honeybottom Lane (all day) and Blackhorse Lane (2pm – 4.30pm). A separate pedestrian gate is located off Faringdon Road. Oxfordshire County Council is warning drivers to expect increased traffic and activity in the area and to plan ahead.

Last year’s show, which was due to be held on September 10, was cancelled out of respect following the death of the Queen. Tickets for that event are being honoured at this Spring 2023 show. As the show returns after a two-year hiatus, it promises to be a day filled with excitement, community, and celebration of flight.

In conclusion, the Abingdon Air and Country Show is a must-attend event for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. With its impressive flying programme, static aircraft display, and ground activities, it is sure to be a day to remember. Visitors can also take comfort in the fact that their attendance helps support local charities, making this event not just a celebration of flight and community but also a way to give back to those in need. So mark your calendars for the next Abingdon Air and Country Show and come experience the thrill of flight and the warmth of community.

News Source : Miranda Norris

Source Link :70 different types of aircraft on display at Abingdon Air Show/