1-year-old Eden dies in accident, Go-Fund-Me created for family | KWCH

“Eden accident victim Go-Fund-Me” : 1-year-old Eden dies in accident, Go-Fund-Me created for family

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to assist the family of Eden, a one-year-old who tragically passed away in a Leon accident on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the young boy was hit by a vehicle in the 500 block of S. Main. If you would like to contribute to the family during this difficult time, you can donate to their Go-Fund-Me page by clicking here. KWCH owns the rights to this article, and any corrections or typos can be addressed by emailing news@kwch.com.

Read Full story : Go-Fund-Me created after 1-year-old boy dies in accident in Leon /

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

GoFundMe for 1-year-old boy Leon accident Donations for family affected by Leon accident Support for parents of 1-year-old killed in Leon Fundraiser for funeral expenses of 1-year-old in Leon Community comes together for family of 1-year-old in Leon tragedy