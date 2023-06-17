1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in vehicle accident at Devils Fork State Park

“North Carolina boy killed in vehicle accident at Devils Fork State Park” : 1-year-old North Carolina boy killed after being struck by vehicle at Devils Fork State Park

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, a motor vehicle struck and killed a 1-year-old at Devils Fork State Park. The incident was reported just before 1:50 p.m. The child, a North Carolina boy, passed away on Saturday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and OCCO are investigating the matter. The child’s identity has not been disclosed yet. Further updates will be provided by WYFF News 4.

Read Full story : Investigation underway after 1-year-old killed /

News Source : WYFF

Child safety investigation Toddler death investigation Fatal accident investigation Negligence investigation Legal action after child death