10 juveniles shot, one killed in St. Louis shooting

An overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis resulted in one fatality and nine injuries, as reported by KMOV. The incident occurred at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Witnesses claim that the shooting took place inside one of the buildings. The injured individuals’ conditions remain unknown, and the deceased victim has not been identified publicly. Gray Media Group, Inc. holds the copyright for this news.

