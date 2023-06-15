10 killed in wedding bus crash in NSW Hunter Valley, suspect charged with dangerous driving causing death

Singleton bus crash victims : Wedding bus crash in NSW Hunter Valley leaves 10 dead, suspect charged with dangerous driving causing death

A wedding bus accident in NSW Hunter Valley resulted in 10 deaths, and nine survivors remain hospitalized. The community is organizing an evening vigil to remember the victims, while most of the 25 treated patients have been discharged. The remaining patients are in stable condition, and counseling and support are being offered to the heartbroken community. The Singleton community has been most affected, with seven locals among the deceased. The disaster has prompted locals to offer accommodation and support to victims and their families. Investigations into the crash continue, and the bus driver has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

