“10-minute chicken recipe”: How to Make Easy and Delicious Chicken Snacks in Just 10 Minutes: A Recipe from Taste Track

Introduction

When it comes to preparing snacks, we all want something that is quick, easy, and delicious. And when it comes to non-vegetarian snacks, chicken is always a popular choice. In this article, we are going to share a quick and easy chicken recipe that you can prepare in just 10 minutes. This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a quick snack or an appetizer for a party. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Ingredients

To prepare this chicken recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

Method

Now that we have all the ingredients, let’s move on to the method of preparation.

First, wash the chicken thoroughly and cut it into small pieces. In a bowl, add the ginger-garlic paste, soy sauce, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, lemon juice, oil, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add the chicken pieces to the bowl and mix well, making sure that the chicken is coated with the marinade. Heat a non-stick pan on medium flame and add the marinated chicken pieces to it. Cook the chicken for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Make sure that the chicken is cooked through and is not pink in the middle. Once the chicken is cooked, turn off the flame and transfer it to a serving dish. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

Here are some tips that you can keep in mind while preparing this chicken recipe:

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.

If you want a spicier version, you can add more red chilli powder or green chillies.

You can also add some chopped onions and capsicum to the marinade for added flavour.

Serve the chicken with some mint chutney or tomato ketchup.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this chicken recipe is a quick and easy snack that you can prepare in just 10 minutes. It is perfect for those who are short on time but still want to enjoy a delicious non-vegetarian snack. The recipe is also versatile, and you can adjust the amount of spices and add other ingredients to suit your taste. So, the next time you are craving some chicken, give this recipe a try and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills.

