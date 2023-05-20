10 Renowned Personalities Who Passed Away Recently or Today

10 Famous Celebrities Who Died Today and in the Last Few Days

Death is an inevitable truth of life, and it doesn’t spare anyone, be it a common man or a celebrity. The past few days have been especially tough for the entertainment industry as it lost some of its most loved and respected personalities. Here are ten celebrities who died today and in the last few days.

1. DMX

Earl Simmons, famously known as DMX, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. He was a rapper and actor who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. DMX was known for hits like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He had a massive fan following and will always be remembered for his contribution to the music industry.

2. Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. He was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and had been a constant support to her throughout her reign. Prince Philip was known for his philanthropic work and was one of the most respected members of the royal family.

3. Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory, best known for her roles in “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” series, passed away on April 16, 2021, at the age of 52. She was a versatile actress who had won critical acclaim for her performances on stage and screen.

4. Felix Silla

Felix Silla, the actor who played Cousin Itt in “The Addams Family,” passed away on April 16, 2021, at the age of 84. He had a long and successful career in Hollywood and was known for his roles in “Star Trek” and “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.”

5. Jim Steinman

Jim Steinman, the songwriter who wrote hits for Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, and Celine Dion, passed away on April 19, 2021, at the age of 73. He was known for his theatrical style of music and had won several awards for his work.

6. Alcee Hastings

Alcee Hastings, the US Congressman from Florida, passed away on April 6, 2021, at the age of 84. He had served in the House of Representatives for almost three decades and was known for his advocacy for civil rights and social justice.

7. Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter, the British actor known for his roles in “Harry Potter” and “Chernobyl,” passed away on April 5, 2021, at the age of 54. He was a talented actor who had won critical acclaim for his performances on stage and screen.

8. Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, the youngest son of King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 35. He was known for his philanthropic work and was a well-respected member of the royal family.

9. Johnny Crawford

Johnny Crawford, the actor known for his role in “The Rifleman,” passed away on April 29, 2021, at the age of 75. He had a long and successful career in Hollywood and was also a talented musician.

10. Les McKeown

Les McKeown, the lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, passed away on April 20, 2021, at the age of 65. He was a popular musician who had won the hearts of millions with his music.

In Conclusion

The entertainment industry has lost some of its most talented and respected personalities in the past few days. These celebrities will always be remembered for their contribution to their respective fields and the impact they had on their fans. May their souls rest in peace.

