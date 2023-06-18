10 Surprising Facts About JESUS CHRIST – From His Birth to Resurrection, Including His Wife and Miracles!

Top 10 Unknown Facts About Jesus Christ – Birth, Wife, Miracles, Death & Resurrection!

Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Jesus Christ:

Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, a small town in Judea, over 2000 years ago. Contrary to popular belief, Jesus Christ never had a wife, and there is no evidence to suggest that he was ever married. Jesus performed many miracles during his lifetime, including healing the sick, casting out demons, and even raising the dead. Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans, and he died on the cross at the age of 33. After his death, Jesus Christ was buried in a tomb, but on the third day, he rose from the dead and appeared to his disciples. Jesus Christ spoke Aramaic, which was the common language of the Jews in his time. Jesus Christ had 12 disciples, who followed him and helped spread his teachings. Jesus Christ was baptized by John the Baptist in the Jordan River. Jesus Christ was born to Mary and Joseph, who were both Jewish. Jesus Christ’s birth was prophesied in the Old Testament, and his coming was foretold by many prophets.

