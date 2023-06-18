10 Surprising Facts About JESUS CHRIST – From His Birth to Resurrection, Including His Wife and Miracles!

Top 10 Unknown Facts About Jesus Christ – Birth, Wife, Miracles, Death & Resurrection!
Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Jesus Christ:
- Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, a small town in Judea, over 2000 years ago.
- Contrary to popular belief, Jesus Christ never had a wife, and there is no evidence to suggest that he was ever married.
- Jesus performed many miracles during his lifetime, including healing the sick, casting out demons, and even raising the dead.
- Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans, and he died on the cross at the age of 33.
- After his death, Jesus Christ was buried in a tomb, but on the third day, he rose from the dead and appeared to his disciples.
- Jesus Christ spoke Aramaic, which was the common language of the Jews in his time.
- Jesus Christ had 12 disciples, who followed him and helped spread his teachings.
- Jesus Christ was baptized by John the Baptist in the Jordan River.
- Jesus Christ was born to Mary and Joseph, who were both Jewish.
- Jesus Christ’s birth was prophesied in the Old Testament, and his coming was foretold by many prophets.
