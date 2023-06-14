10-year-old Ayaan Vachery killed in Apex neighborhood, neighbors push for change

Ayaan Vachery, victim of Apex neighborhood accident : 10-year-old Ayaan Vachery killed in Apex neighborhood; residents push for safer roadways

Neighbors in Woodall Estates neighborhood of Apex, North Carolina are pushing for road safety changes after the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his scooter. The concerned neighbors presented potential solutions such as better crosswalks, no parking areas, and a potentially reduced speed limit at a recent Town Council meeting. They also distributed research on pedestrian safety to the mayor and council members. The Woodall Estates neighborhood has posted signs urging motorists to slow down and be cautious, and the council has pledged to research and implement unique solutions to maximize safety not only in Woodall Estates but also in other neighborhoods.

News Source : Harrison Grubb

