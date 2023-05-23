10-year-old cyclist dies in collision with school bus in Thunder Bay

cyclist collision victim : 10-year-old cyclist dies after collision with school bus in Thunder Bay

The picture shows a collision between a school bus and a cyclist that happened at the intersection of Red River Road and Clarkson Street on Tuesday morning. Sadly, the 10-year-old cyclist involved in the incident passed away in the hospital due to injuries sustained during the collision. According to the Thunder Bay police service, the school bus was turning right from Clarkson onto Red River, while the cyclist was heading west on the south sidewalk towards the intersection when they collided. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact the police. The intersection was closed during the morning, but it has since been reopened.

Read Full story : 10-year-old cyclist has died after collision involving school bus

News Source : TBNewsWatch.com

