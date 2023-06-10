10-year-old girl found alive after spending night in Cascade Mountains

Shunghla, the 10-year-old girl, as the victim name focus keyword. : “Tough Little Girl Returned Safely After Spending Night Alone in Cascade Mountains”

A 10-year-old girl who was separated from her extended family while crossing a pedestrian bridge in the Cascade Mountains outside of Seattle, Wash., has been returned safely to her family after spending a night alone. The family began a frantic search of the area, which has no cell or radio service, before a local resident noticed what was happening and alerted the police. A search team that included more than 100 people, the majority of whom were volunteers, searched through the night using drones, dogs, and two helicopters. Two volunteers found Shunghla, about 2.5 km from where she went missing. Shunghla was reunited with her father with the use of an inflatable raft and told rescuers she got lost when she couldn’t find the footbridge and hiked downstream through dense forest. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the family frequently visits the area as the high backcountry reminds them of home.

