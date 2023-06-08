10-year-old girl Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra allegedly killed by speeding truck in Thane district

Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra, victim : 10-year-old Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra killed by speeding truck in Thane

According to ANI, a speeding truck allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl named Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra in the Shilphata area of Thane district on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at around 8 pm when the girl was crossing the road, and the driver ran over her. The police have arrested the driver and seized the truck. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

News Source : India News Desk

