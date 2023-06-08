10-year-old girl run over by truck in Thane; driver arrested

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: 10-year-old girl run over by a truck in Thane; driver arrested

A 10-year-old girl was tragically killed in Thane district, Maharashtra on Wednesday night, as per police sources.

The victim, identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra, was crossing the Shilphata area at 8 pm when a speeding truck hit her, the police said.

The girl died on the spot, according to a police official. The accused driver has been arrested and the girl’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Upon the incident, locals present at the site blocked the road, leading to a traffic jam. The angry mob stopped the movement of vehicles from both sides of the road.

Sources reveal that people have been demanding speed breakers for a long time, but the authorities have taken no action.

