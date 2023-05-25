10-year-old girl Sophia Lorenzo found stabbed to death, mother identified as suspect in Oakland crime scene

Sophia Lorenzo, victim name : 10-year-old Sophia Lorenzo found stabbed to death, mother identified as suspect in Oakland crime scene

Two days ago, a 10-year-old girl named Sophia Lorenzo was found dead with stab wounds in her home in East Oakland. The police suspect that her mother, Rosa Orozco, was responsible for the crime. Sophia’s grieving father, Federico Lorenzo, spoke to KRON4 about his daughter, describing her as a social and playful girl whom he loved taking on fishing and camping trips. Police received a 911 call on Monday morning and found Sophia dead with slash wounds on her neck. They also found Orozco with self-inflicted stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. Federico Lorenzo revealed that Orozco had a restraining order against him, and they used a friend to communicate with each other. Sophia’s parents had disagreements while they were together, but they never involved their daughter. The police had been called to Orozco’s home in the past for previous incidents. Sophia’s body has been returned to her family, who are now planning her funeral.

