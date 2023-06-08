10-Year-Old Lucas Illesecas Passes Away, Cause of Death Unknown, Peekskill Community Grieves

Lucas Illesecas Obituary

The Peekskill community is mourning the loss of 10-year-old Lucas Illesecas, who passed away unexpectedly on [date]. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Lucas was a beloved member of the community and was known for his kind-hearted nature and infectious smile. He was a student at [school name] and was active in various extracurricular activities.

His passing has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and the entire community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Lucas.

The funeral service for Lucas will be held at [location] on [date]. The community is invited to attend and pay their respects to a young life lost too soon.

Rest in peace, Lucas. You will be deeply missed.

