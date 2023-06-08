Nirmala Erappa Belagal, victim of contaminated water in Koppal district of Karnataka : 10-year-old Nirmala Erappa Belagal dies due to contaminated water in Koppal district, Karnataka

The death toll in Koppal district of Karnataka rose to three after a 10-year-old girl, Nirmala Erappa Belagal, died due to consuming contaminated water. She developed vomiting and diarrhea on Wednesday evening and was taken to the hospital the next morning where she passed away. Over 40 people have fallen sick due to the same reason, and locals have expressed their anger towards the authorities’ negligence. The drinking water was allegedly mixed with sewage water, leading to the tragedy. The district health officials have opened a temporary health center in the village and sent water samples of surrounding villages for laboratory tests. The situation has raised fears of an outbreak of cholera, and the authorities have declared a three-day holiday for the school in the affected village.

