10-year-old Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra crushed to death by speeding truck in Thane district

Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra, victim in Thane truck accident : 10-year-old girl crushed to death by truck in Thane district, driver arrested

A police officer from Shil-Daighar police station reported on Thursday that a 10-year-old girl was tragically killed by a speeding truck at Shilphata in Thane district on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra, was crossing the road near a petrol pump at around 8 pm when the truck hit her. The driver responsible has been apprehended, and the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem at Thane government hospital. Following the incident, locals blocked the road, causing a traffic jam, until the police dispersed the crowd. Residents of the Shilphata area have been demanding speed breakers for some time, but no action has been taken by authorities, according to Islammudin Khan, a local.

News Source : Abhitash Singh

