10-year-old Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra killed by speeding truck in Thane district

“Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra victim” : 10-year-old Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra killed in Thane road accident

A truck that was speeding in the Shilphata area of Thane district ran over a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday night, resulting in her death, according to police. The girl was crossing the road around 8 pm when the truck hit her. The victim has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra. The driver responsible has been detained, and the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem procedure. The police are conducting further investigations into the case. (This report has been generated automatically by ANI news service. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.)

News Source : ThePrint

