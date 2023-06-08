10-year-old Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra killed in Thane by speeding truck: Police arrest suspect

“Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra” (victim name) : 10-year-old girl killed in Thane after being hit by speeding truck
Updated: June 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM IST
A 10-year-old girl named Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra was tragically killed on Wednesday night in the Shilphata area of Thane district in Maharashtra, India. According to police reports, the girl was crossing the road at around 8 pm when she was hit by a speeding truck. The accused driver has been arrested and the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
