10-year-old Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra killed in Thane by speeding truck: Police arrest suspect

A 10-year-old girl named Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra was tragically killed on Wednesday night in the Shilphata area of Thane district in Maharashtra, India. According to police reports, the girl was crossing the road at around 8 pm when she was hit by a speeding truck. The accused driver has been arrested and the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)