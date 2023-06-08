10-yr-old Muhammed Fasil dies after wall collapse

Muhammed Fasil – victim name : 10-year-old Muhammed Fasil dies after wall collapse

Muhammed Fasil, a 10-year-old boy from Selvapuram, has tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a recent wall collapse. Fasil, son of H. Tajudheen, lived in the south housing unit at Selvapuram. The collapse occurred on June 3 when the wall of an unused house, owned by a woman, fell on Fasil. He was first taken to a private hospital before being transferred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment in the intensive care unit. Unfortunately, Fasil succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Read Full story : Boy injured in wall collapse at Selvapuram in Coimbatore dies /

News Source : The_Hindu

Selvapuram wall collapse Coimbatore accident Building collapse tragedy Child injury in wall collapse Safety regulations in construction sites