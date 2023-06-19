





Mark Shakkuri Death

Mark MI Died From Suicide

The family of Mark Shakkuri is mourning his death after he died from suicide. The 27-year-old from Michigan struggled with mental health issues for years and had recently been receiving treatment. Despite the efforts of his loved ones and healthcare providers, Mark ultimately succumbed to his inner demons.

Mark was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He had a passion for music and loved to play the guitar. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).





Suicide Mental Health Grief Mark Shakkuri Loss