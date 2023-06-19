Brandon Chiacchia Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brandon Chiacchia, a promising student of our school, who lost his life in a fatal traffic collision on Monday, October 18th, 2021.

Brandon was a beloved member of our community, known for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and academic excellence. He was a talented athlete and musician, and his passion for life was contagious.

The accident occurred when Brandon was driving home from a study session at a friend’s house. He was struck by a reckless driver who was speeding and texting while driving. Despite the prompt arrival of emergency services, Brandon succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

We are devastated by this tragic loss and extend our deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

Brandon’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be forever missed.

