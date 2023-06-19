Steven Starkey, Julie Starkey, and One Other Killed in Tragic Accident on Iowa Highway

Three individuals tragically lost their lives on Iowa Highway when a tow truck lost control and collided with their vehicle. The victims have been identified as Steven Starkey, his wife Julie Starkey, and one other person whose name has not been released.

Steven and Julie Starkey were beloved members of the community, known for their kind hearts and dedication to their family. They leave behind two children who are devastated by their loss.

The accident occurred on a stretch of highway known for its treacherous conditions, and investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the crash. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

Fatal car accident Iowa highway crash Tow truck accident Traffic fatalities Highway safety measures