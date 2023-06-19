





Big Pokey’s Final Stage Performance

It was just 10 minutes before his death when Houston rapper Big Pokey took the stage for what would be his final performance.

The crowd was hyped as he began to rap his hit song “Ball-N-Parlay”. The energy was electric as he spat his rhymes with precision and swagger.

As the song ended, Big Pokey took a moment to address the crowd. He thanked them for their support throughout his career and expressed his love for his hometown of Houston.

He then launched into his next song, “Gettin’ It”, and the crowd went wild once again. The beat dropped and Big Pokey flowed effortlessly over the track.

But just as the song was coming to an end, Big Pokey collapsed on stage. The crowd initially thought it was part of the show, but as the seconds ticked by, it became clear that something was seriously wrong.

Paramedics rushed to the stage and tried to revive him, but it was too late. Big Pokey had passed away from a heart attack at just 44 years old.

His final performance will always be remembered as a testament to his talent and passion for music.





