Sean Kelleher, 34, Found Dead at Recycling Facility in Williston

Sean Kelleher, a 34-year-old resident of Burlington, was found dead at a recycling facility in Williston on Tuesday morning. It is believed that Kelleher was working at the facility when he suffered a fatal injury.

Kelleher was a graduate of University of Vermont and had worked in the recycling industry for several years. He was described by his colleagues as a hardworking and dedicated employee who always went above and beyond in his work.

Kelleher is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a large extended family. His sudden passing has left his loved ones in shock and mourning.

The cause of Kelleher’s death is currently under investigation by local authorities. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

