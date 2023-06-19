Mark Smith Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Smith, a beloved member of the community. On September 21, 2021, Mark was tragically killed in a fiery semi crash in Graves County.

Mark was born on July 10, 1978, in Benton, Kentucky. He was a hardworking and dedicated truck driver, who loved spending time on the road and exploring new places. Mark was known for his friendly and outgoing personality, and he always made friends wherever he went.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sarah Smith, and their two children, Ethan and Ava. He is also survived by his parents, John and Mary Smith, and his siblings, Michael and Melissa.

Mark will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His warm smile, kind heart, and infectious laugh will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Mark at the Benton Baptist Church on September 28, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

