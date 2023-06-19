Police Investigating the Tragic Death of Fayetteville Couple Lewis Robinson and Sandra Robinson

Police in Fayetteville are investigating the death of a local couple, Lewis Robinson and Sandra Robinson, who were found dead in their home. The couple’s bodies were discovered by a family member who had come to check on them.

Lewis Robinson, aged 68, and Sandra Robinson, aged 62, were well-known and loved members of their community. Lewis was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, and Sandra was a beloved elementary school teacher.

The circumstances of their deaths are currently unknown, and the police are treating their deaths as suspicious. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the couple’s death to come forward.

The community is in shock and mourning the loss of this beloved couple. Lewis and Sandra will be deeply missed by their family, friends, and all who knew them.

